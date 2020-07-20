The West Nile virus risk in Sutter County is elevated, according to a press release from the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District. The agency reported a second sample of mosquitoes tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus.
“We’re beginning to see virus activity in our surveillance system that is becoming widespread, making the risk for human infection elevated,” said Stephen Abshier, district manager.
“If you’re going to be outside anywhere in Yuba and Sutter counties when mosquitoes are active, please don’t take any chances and protect yourself by applying a good mosquito repellent and by wearing long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity is high. This will go a long way in preventing mosquito bites.”
In response to recent findings and increased virus activity, district staff will continue to aggressively target adult and larval stages of mosquitoes, according to the news release. The district continues to treat urban areas with high virus activity with truck-mounted foggers on Thursday evenings to reduce the adult mosquito population.
The district also began twice-weekly spraying in Live Oak the Shanghai Bend area of Yuba City (the additional sprayings are on Monday evenings).
Agricultural areas west of Yuba City, north of Marysville, south of Olivehurst and east of Plumas Lake continue to be treated by aircraft for adult mosquitoes with spray missions occurring after dusk on any day of the week. Those spray areas can be viewed at the district’s website at www.sutter-yubamvcd.org.
Individuals can also sign up for email notification of mosquito spraying at the district’s website or via Facebook.