The Sutter Union High School Debate Club plays cards Saturday during Western Days at the Info-Center in Marysville. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

In advance of the 88th annual Marysville Stampede, the Info-Center in Marysville opened its doors on Saturday for its Western Days event that featured lots of Old West-themed games, music and some old-timers joining in on the party.

It was all to get people excited about this week’s festivities that begin at 6 p.m. today with the Twin Cities Cattle Drive starting at Cooper Avenue and Bridge Street in Yuba City. 

