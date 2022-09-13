In advance of the 88th annual Marysville Stampede, the Info-Center in Marysville opened its doors on Saturday for its Western Days event that featured lots of Old West-themed games, music and some old-timers joining in on the party.
It was all to get people excited about this week’s festivities that begin at 6 p.m. today with the Twin Cities Cattle Drive starting at Cooper Avenue and Bridge Street in Yuba City.
Info-Center Director Judy Mann said her business will be open all week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so people can stop in and visit the western-themed displays.
In addition to the people dressed in western garb, the Info-Center had on display many games and decorations, including a late 17th century French gambling card game known as Faro.
Marysville historian and local resident Sue Cejner-Moyers was the Faro dealer during Western Days.
She called the game similar to today’s roulette that’s played in casinos all across the country.
“This is California’s roulette,” Cejner-Moyers said.
Kevin Powers, an historian and member of the Northern California pow wow circuit, including in Yuba City, said Faro is a game that Doc Holliday played all the time during the Old West and gold rush time period.
Powers, who moved to McKinleyville recently, loves Marysville and its rich history of the gold rush days. He used to share a lot of western displays in Old Sacramento at the Living History Museum, Powers said.
Currently, Powers is focused on bringing Native American displays to Yuba-Sutter starting next summer at the Yuba-Sutter Pow Wow at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
“I’m a mountain man and Native American (who) loves anything pow wow and western,” Powers said.
The Sutter Union High School Debate Club, a member of the Northern California travel squad, is also a proponent of keeping Old West history alive and well in Yuba-Sutter.
Ainsley Nelson, a Sutter Union High School senior and member of the Sutter Debate Club, was one of the volunteers at Western Days because, as she said, it is important for young members of the community to have a continued presence in Yuba-Sutter.
Nelson was joined by three members of the Sutter Debate Club helping out the Info-Center as it prepared for the latest installment of the Marysville Stampede.
Nelson said with college resumes these days, it’s important to make yourself stand out in any way possible. One of the ways to have a resume look different than another student’s is through community partnerships with the Info-Center, Stampede and local entities.
“It’s very important to volunteer at multiple places,” Nelson said.
Nelson said Sutter is also a big proponent of preserving United States history and so volunteering at Western Days helps the students stay connected with its heritage.