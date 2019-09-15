Kicking, bucking, jumping, galloping and cheering were all part of the day as a Western tradition took center stage on the final day of a long-running event.
The 86th annual Marysville Stampede wrapped up Sunday with a full schedule of rodeo events and entertainment at Cotton Rosser Arena in Marysville’s Beckwourth Riverfront Park.
5:05 p.m.
Colt Oder, 22, of Thousand Oaks is a bullfighter who spent some time stretching out ahead of the bull riding event.
“My job is to protect the cowboys – to get between the bull and the cowboy,” he said. “I try to make myself a bigger target than the cowboy and once the bull is under control, you can put on a little show for the crowd.”
With bulls weighing up to 2,000 pounds, that keeps Oder and fellow bullfighter, Ray Ray Taylor, 26, of Marysville quick on their feet.
“It’s all about reading the bull,” Oder said.
5:27 p.m.
Cooper Perkins, 5, of Gridley had a smaller animal to contend with in the mutton bustin’ event, where he rode a sheep for time.
“We grew up in rodeo families and we’re passing it down to our kids,” said Andrea Perkins, Cooper’s mother. “My husband (Matt) and I both competed in high school rodeo and we loved it.”
5:48 p.m.
Karsyn Battaion and her friend Mallory Miller, both of Roseville, attended the Marysville Stampede for their first time.
“I grew up in Central California and I’m use to seeing rodeos but I have never seen anything like this in Northern California,” Battaion said.
They stood atop the hillside and watched as freestyle motocross riders Luke Dolin and Nick Dunne launched their dirt bikes high into the air performing tricks as the crowd cheered.
“This is my first time coming to any rodeo and see it is really different,” Miller said. “I grew up in Sacramento and there’s no rodeos there.”
6:12 p.m.
Cindy Rosser has been keeping the time, score and points for these events for as long as she can remember.
“It’s tradition and we have to keep it alive – plus, many kids don’t know where their meat and milk comes from,” she said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time. One year we had it at the ranch and another year we had it at the fairgrounds but this venue we have now is perfect.”