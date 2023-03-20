A 30-year-old man from Westwood was killed around midday Sunday after his Toyota pickup truck was “wedged underneath” the trailer of a semi truck, law enforcement officials said.
According to an accident report from the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Sandeep Kumar of Stockton was driving a 2023 Freightliner semi truck with a 53-foot box trailer and was stopped at the “limit line” of Oswald Road at State Route 99 at about 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.
At about the same time, 30-year-old Steven Tadeo of Westwood was driving a 2023 Toyota Tacoma north on SR-99 in the No. 1 lane at about 65 mph, approaching the Oswald Road intersection, officials said.
According to the CHP report, Kumar accelerated to make a left turn across SR-99, “directly into the path of the northbound Toyota.” As a result, Tadeo’s Toyota “impacted the landing gear on (the) left side of the trailer and became wedged underneath the trailer,” the CHP report said.
Tadeo was reportedly killed instantly as a result of the crash and Kumar called 911 and remained on the scene, the CHP said. Officials said drugs or alcohol are not considered to be a factor in the collision.
Because of the crash, SR-99 was closed between Barry Road and Oswald Road for about two hours for the investigation, CHP officials said. Any witnesses of the incident on Sunday are asked to call the CHP Yuba-Sutter office at 530-645-6200 and provide a statement.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, who also responded to the incident, identified Tadeo as the victim in the crash.