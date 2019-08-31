“It’s just good, old fashioned fun,” said assistant chairperson Russel Hogue about the third annual Old Fashioned Picnic happening today at Ellis Lake in Marysville.
The picnic, which started as a fundraiser for the annual Marysville Historic Faire, brings back the entertainment of the olden days with sack races, a cake walk, tea time, bingo and croquet.
“We also want to encourage people to come out dressed in period costumes,” said Hogue. “That makes the event a little more interactive and fun and we like to see people out showing their appreciation for local history.”
Judy Mann, event organizer, said the picnic is a way to preserve local history and get the community talking about it.
Even the island where the picnic is being held has a story behind it. In April 2014, the island was named after Henry Delamere, the city’s designated historian for nearly 20 years, to honor his 30 years as a volunteer firefighter as well as his service on several city commissions. According to archives, a dedication ceremony was held on the island during the inaugural Old Fashioned Picnic in 2016.
“We thought Ellis Lake would be a great location for the picnic because it’s such an important part of the city and there is so much history behind it that a lot of people might not know about,” said Mann.
Mann said while there has been a lot of talk recently about fixing up Ellis Lake, it still can still be utilized for community functions.
Although the picnic is hosted by the Mary Aaron Memorial Museum and FOCUS on Marysville, Mann said the event is made possible through the efforts of several local community groups and a lot of community support.
“There are such wonderful people that have pitched in to help with this event,” said Mann.
Hogue, who has helped organized the event for the last two years, said he wanted to get involved because there is such a great sense of community in Marysville and he felt compelled to give back.
“Marysville is such a loving and giving community,” said Hogue. “It’s nice to get people away from their electronics and out for a good day outdoors by the lake, celebrating the third oldest city in the state.”
When asked if there are any can’t miss events at the picnic, organizers said the cake walks are always a good time.
“They are always really fun, and Skip Bertsch, from Skip’s Marysville Music Cafe, always does such a good job of getting not just the kids but the adults involved as well,” said Hogue.
According to Hogue, there will be a cake walk each hour on the hour for the duration of the event.
The picnic kicks off today at noon on Delamere Island by the Gazebo at Ellis Lake in Marysville and will run through 4 p.m. Admission tickets will be sold at the event ranging from $5 for children ages 11-17 and $10 for adults. Children ten and under will be admitted for free.
For more information, contact Judy Mann at 740-2418.