Candidates vying for various positions on local governing boards stand to be compensated for their time and efforts if elected in the upcoming election, some a lot more than others.
Positions up for grabs in November range from school boards to county supervisors, with the latter bringing in the most in regular pay and benefits, for the most part.
The following is a summary of what candidates will make if elected, according to the most recent figures recorded on Transparent California.
Supervisors
The Yuba County supervisor position up for grabs brings in the largest paycheck of all local elected officials in the upcoming election. Candidates running for the District 2 seat are Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
Yuba County supervisors made $51,427 in regular pay in 2019. Benefits topped out at $19,420. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $70,742 to $83,512. Supervisors also serve on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors. In 2019, supervisors brought in an additional $16,993 to $19,793 for their services to the agency.
The next largest salaries would go to the two candidates elected to serve on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. Candidates running for the District 4 seat include Karm Bains and Tej Maan, while the District 5 candidates include Mat Conant and Sarb Thiara.
Sutter County supervisors made up to $34,470 in regular pay last year. Benefits topped out at $30,578. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $42,825 to $66,357.
Benefits include pension costs and insurance premiums. Employees have various options to choose from, including not taking any insurance, so plans vary depending on the individual.
City councils
There are four candidates vying for two seats on the Yuba City Council. They include Manny Cardoza, Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Yuba City Council members made $7,200 in regular pay in 2019. Benefits topped out at $9,932. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $21,358 to $23,492.
There are two seats on the Marysville City Council up for election, one mayoral and one council seat. Mayoral candidates include Chris Branscum, Ricky A. Samayoa and Stephanie McKenzie. Council candidates include John Dominique Belza, Stuart Gilchrist and Michael Ferrini.
Marysville council members made anywhere from $3,285 and $3,435 in regular pay in 2018 (last year’s figures were not available). A few candidates did not collect benefits, though the highest any of them received was $206. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $3,285 to $4,105.
There are seven candidates vying for two seats on the Live Oak City Council. Candidates include Dale Carlson, Johnny Ceballos, Jeramy Chapdelaine, Lakhvir Ghag, Cruz Mora, Nancy Santana, and Aleks Tica.
Live Oak council members were consistent across the board, with their regular pay at $4,376 in 2019. Benefits were not provided to Transparent California, making their total known pay and benefits $4,376.
School boards
Two candidates are running for a seat on the Yuba Community College Board of Trustees. Trustee Area 4 candidates include Juan Delgado and Michael Pasquale.
Members on the Yuba Community College Board of Trustees made up to $5,135 in regular pay in 2019. Benefits topped out at $24,273. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $11,995 to $29,408.
There are three seats on the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees up for election in November. Trustee Area 2 candidates include Susan E. Scott and Gary Criddle. Trustee Area 3 candidates include Margie Evangelista, Alisan Hastey, and Jim Flurry. Trustee Area 4 candidates include Paul Allison, Monica Oakes and Doug Criddle.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees didn’t make anything in regular pay in 2019, though they were compensated up to $2,880 in pay for their services. Board members did receive benefits, which topped out at $29,898. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $29,595 to $32,778.
Two candidates are running for a position on the Yuba County Board of Education. For Trustee Area 4, candidates include Desiree Hastey and Anna Meyerpeter Newman.
The Yuba County Office of Education Board of Trustees made up to $1,920 in regular pay in 2018 (last year’s figures were not available). Benefits topped out at $16,091, though it varied with one candidate not collecting benefits. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $1,920 to $16,095.
Two candidates are also running for the Sutter County Board of education. For Trustee Area 3, candidates include Stuart Kitchen and June McJunkin.
Trustees on the Sutter County Board of Education made up to $350 in regular pay in 2019. Benefits topped out at $14,420, though the total varied significantly among trustees. When combing total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $357 to $14,720.
There are three seats on the Yuba City Unified School District Board of Trustees up for grabs. For the two seats in Trustee Area 1, candidates include John Amarel, Divinder Bains, Brett Hancock, Shelley Priddy, Harjit Singh, and Jasmin Dhami. Two candidates running for the open seat in Trustee Area 2 include Chad Miller and Nicolo Orozco.
The Yuba City Unified School District Board made up to $3,780 in regular pay. Benefits topped out at $3,010, though most board members didn’t collect benefits in 2019. When combining total pay and benefits, the position ranged from $3,854 to $10,281.