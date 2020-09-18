We asked Appeal Facebook page friends this past week about the current education situation and how they were getting along with distance learning.
It seems like a pure dichotomy: parents love it or hate it. A couple examples of comments:
– Erin Costner Griffin: My kids are doing great. I’m teaching my own classes so I can’t help them if they’re stuck until the evening, but that’s the same as a typical school year. They’ve learned to be better communicators via email with their teachers. They all miss the social aspect of school for sure but they are happy kids. I have two high schoolers and one in elementary.
– Shannon Saucedo-Yancy: My kids are NOT okay. ... Ask some real questions please. Ask if your child is depressed. Ask if your child is getting enough socialization. Ask if your kid is suffering from anxiety. Ask if us parents feel like we are failing our children daily. Those are the things that are important.