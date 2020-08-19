Yuba City’s certified Farmers Market at the Townsquare fountain was busy Saturday morning with people walking around with their facial coverings on (mandatory) and enjoying the weekly produce shopping event.
The Appeal caught up with a few to ask them what life is like for them during a pandemic:
Janice King, Olivehurst:
Q: In your opinion what is the state of things with the pandemic?
A: I have abided by the rules, wore my face mask and adjusted my exercise routine by walking instead of going to the gym. I have been social distancing on walks so I am trying to abide by the guidelines set forth by the government.
Q: Any are silver linings?
A: Once we’re open 100 percent I think we will appreciate what we have more in this country. We’re blessed to have what we have, like clean drinking water, getting out and visiting friends and going to concerts. Sometimes we take these things for granted, but I think the pandemic is going to create a change … We’re going to appreciate what we have more.
Q: What about wearing a mask?
A: I would rather wear a mask than be in a casket
Paul Davis, 87, Marysville
Q: Face shield versus a facial covering?
A: (Face shields) are more comfortable for me because regular masks, which I wear when I go in for shopping, fog up my glasses when I breathe. I wear a face shield so (people) can see my face.
Q: What are the biggest adjustments to your daily life?
A: I shop and do my business with a mask on. It slows me down at times but not enough to put me in jeopardy.
Q: What is your opinion about wearing a mask in public?
A: Wearing the face mask is uncomfortable but we need to abide by the rules to whip this virus that is going around. Whatever it takes I want to do my share.
Compiled by Jeff Larson, jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.