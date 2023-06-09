FoodBankFile.jpg

A volunteer sorts boxes at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank on Aug. 30, 2016, in Yuba City.

 Appeal-Democrat file

From a recent study conducted by the United Ways of California, over one third of all households across the state struggle to meet the income threshold that the agency defines as a decent standard of living.

The Real Cost Measure, a self-sufficiency standard designed by United Ways of California, found that 34% of California households – 3.7 million Californians and families – do not earn enough to cover their basic living expenses.

