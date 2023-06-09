From a recent study conducted by the United Ways of California, over one third of all households across the state struggle to meet the income threshold that the agency defines as a decent standard of living.
The Real Cost Measure, a self-sufficiency standard designed by United Ways of California, found that 34% of California households – 3.7 million Californians and families – do not earn enough to cover their basic living expenses.
In its methodology, United Ways takes a comprehensive approach to defining a decent standard of living, taking into account the cost of food, housing, child care, transportation and health care. By exposing the full range of expenses faced by individuals and families, the study challenges the traditional poverty measure and advocates for a more accurate representation of economic hardship, United Ways President and CEO Peter Manzo said.
Unlike the official poverty measure established by the United States Census Bureau, which is determined by the cost of food adjusted for inflation, the Real Cost Measure takes into account geographical differences in the cost of living throughout California. The study also considers factors like childrens’ ages due to the fluctuating cost of child care, food and transportation as children get older.
“The Real Cost Measure, the work that groups like United Way are doing, and being able to have intelligent, data-driven discussion about what working poverty looks like in California is so essential to broadening opportunities for all Californians,” Sen. Steve Padilla, D-San Diego, said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The figures calculated in this study also represent an elevated cost of living for families, Manzo said.
“There are assumptions in there about what a decent standard of living means. When we see the housing budget, for example, let’s assume it’s a single mom with two kids, we assume and we price in a two-bedroom apartment. We know in reality oftentimes mom may be sleeping on the couch or they may be in a studio, but that’s not our aspiration for them, so that’s not built into our housing budget,” Manzo said.
The study provides a sliding scale of income needed to make ends meet depending on the size of a given family. For a household containing two adults and one toddler and one school-aged child, the real cost of living is over $93,000. According to the study, families of this size live on an average income of just under $50,000.
For households in the Yuba-Sutter area, an estimated 45% of families live below the actual cost to cover basic living expenses. Approximately 20,650 households live below the established real cost of living for their family size, and over 17,000 households contribute more than 30% of their income to housing, the study said. An estimated 5,400 Yuba-Sutter households live below the federal poverty line.
The median income for a Yuba-Sutter family with two adults, one toddler and a school-aged child is around $68,000 whereas the real cost of living for this household type is $75,000. Families working two minimum wage jobs make an average income of $52,000.
Overall, the Real Cost Measure found that Black and Latino households struggle the most at the statewide level, and single mothers and households with young children face ongoing challenges to make ends meet. The study found that 54% of households in California with children under the age of six fall below the Real Cost Measure.
Some of these trends are also seen in figures pertaining to Yuba-Sutter, but not all apply due to differences in demographics.
In this area, of the 20,658 households below the Real Cost Measure, 7,761 are Latino, but 68% of households below this threshold are Asian American/Pacific Islanders. Additionally, 54% of these households are Native American whereas 39% are African American.
United Ways Director of Programs and Policy Henry Gascon said that language barriers can significantly hinder a family’s ability to gain access to social services that may alleviate some economic struggles. According to the study, 57% of U.S. non-citizens struggle to meet basic needs compared to 37% of naturalized householders and 29% of households led by a U.S. citizen.
“One of the things that we know about citizenship is that the ability to speak English goes a long way in terms of being able to access public services. In many cases, many families who speak Spanish or other languages, they often rely on their kids to be their official ambassadors to access public services such as after school programs, and that kid is often forced to grow up quicker than others,” Gascon said.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, said that “if we’re really taking what’s at heart on this report, then we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
“There are multiple ways to try to get (families) to meet that self-sufficiency level. Let’s first figure out how many people are struggling, what’s reasonable to pay out of their earnings, and then can we increase their earnings or figure out other ways to help,” Santiago said
In recent years, state legislatures have incorporated special tax credits – including the young child tax credit and the earned income tax credit – for many families facing financial struggles, which Manzo believes could help raise the number of households who meet the Real Cost Measure.
“The young child tax credit and the California earned income tax credit every year now are driving about a billion dollars of cash to households earning below $30,000 (a year). That’s a big, big deal. … At the federal level, we expanded the federal child tax credit. It really cut the number of children in poverty almost by half in one year,” Manzo said. “Unfortunately, congress assumed that it would be so popular it would continue to be renewed, but it expired at the end of December 2021. At the federal level, our goal is to bring that back. Those are two examples where it’s well documented that providing that kind of flexible cash to low-income households has life-long results for families and children.”