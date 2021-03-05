As the Yuba-Sutter area inches closer to the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, many may be wondering if and when annual community events will return.
We checked in with a few of the organizers to see where things stand.
– Organizers of the annual Bok Kai parade are said to be working on a “drive-by” version of the parade where attractions would be stationed around Marysville and spectators would drive by and look. More details will be reported as they become available.
– Kary Hauck, of the organizers for the annual Marysville Peach Festival, said they are currently working with the Marysville City Council and staff to host the 21st installment of the event July 16-17, as well as the Marysville Christmas Parade on Dec. 4.
“We look forward to once again uniting our community through this series of public events that celebrate what make our region a great place to live, work, play and visit,” said Hauck.
At this time, Hauck said it is too early to outline what modifications will need to be implemented to ensure the safety of the community but that will be determined as the date of the event gets closer.
– Kiwanis Club of Yuba City member Tom Walther said the club has reserved the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds on Aug. 28 for their annual Blues, Brews and BBQ event and they are keeping their fingers crossed that the festivities will happen this year.
– Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, said the organization’s annual “An Elegant Soiree, Wine and Culinary Extravaganza,” event is canceled again this year due to the ongoing pandemic but there are already plans to host the event next year. Harlan said they have already scheduled the Soiree April 23, 2022, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
While the in-person Soiree has been canceled for the second year in a row, Harlan said Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host an “Elegant Soiree” virtual auction this year, which is scheduled to take place May 7-15.
“It will feature fine wines, of which 150 bottles were donated from the Lyle Gisi estate, along with other wine offerings, trips, gift certificates and more,” said Harlan.
Harlan said it is also likely that the annual “Golden Autumn Wine Festival,” which would have been held Sept. 19 at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, will also be canceled but the final decision will be made in May.
At this time, Harlan said the “Spooktacular River Run” is still scheduled to take place Oct. 30 at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City.
“We are feeling very certain this can be held,” said Harlan. “A firm decision does not have to be made until summertime.”
– Judy Mann, co-chairperson for the annual Historic Faire in Marysville, said that event has been canceled again.
According to Mann, the fourth annual “Old Fashioned Picnic” at Ellis Lake, tentatively scheduled to take place on Labor Day weekend, may also be canceled but that decision has not been finalized at this time.
(Are you with an organization that sponsors an annual event? Update us on whether your event will be planned or panned this year. Contact Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com.)