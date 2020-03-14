Caltrans is considering options for a problematic intersection at Highway 99 and Oswald Road in Sutter County, which has seen an uptick in truck traffic and vehicle accidents in recent years as the number of truck yards in the area have increased.
Supervisors have differing opinions on what option Caltrans should pursue. The county is currently gathering feedback from the public about the proposal and will submit a recommendation to Caltrans, who will make the final decision for the intersection.
Proposed options
Of the three options proposed for the intersection of Highway 99 and Oswald Road in Sutter County, the option county officials all agree would serve the problematic intersection best – an interchange – is likely out of the question considering the estimated cost of up to $40 million to construct, even though the option is expected to improve safety by approximately 75 percent, according to a consulting firm the county hired to study the alternatives.
The next safest option being considered, according to the consulting firm, is a roundabout – estimated to cost up to $12 million to construct – which would be expected to improve safety by approximately 50 percent. The last option would be to place a traffic signal at the intersection, which would only cost up to $5 million to construct and would likely improve safety by approximately 25 percent.
District 4 Supervisor Jim Whiteaker said he’s opposed to a roundabout because they are designed for lower speed roadways and could still increase the risk of accidents and fatalities during heavy rain and fog. He said placing another traffic light in the area wouldn’t help either.
“We currently have nine traffic lights on Highway 99 heading south. Way too many. Every county to the south of us has overpasses. Caltrans and Sutter County need to work with the Sacramento Area Council of Governments to fund an overpass for future development,” Whiteaker said. “…Our residents who commute outside this county for work should have the best traveling conditions.”
District 3 Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer agrees with his colleague and said because the interchange is so cost prohibitive, the county faces a lose-lose situation.
“If you look at the public comment so far, everyone is against a stop light and roundabout. I personally believe in the interchange, but the question becomes, is the state going to pony up the money for it,” Ziegenmeyer said. “To do it the right way, we need to do the interchange, but that would likely require waiting for it. We want to make things easier for the public, not more complicated.”
District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant said he has major concerns over a roundabout, particularly when it comes to big trucks trying to navigate the narrow turns and how slowing down traffic on a state highway could lead to more congestion.
“I think doing a stop light now is the best option we have because we can do that faster for less money. Then, down the road, we can possibly go to SACOG and others to talk about possibly doing an overpass halfway between Barry and Oswald roads,” Conant said.
District 2 Supervisor Dan Flores said he is in support of a roundabout for the intersection. He said considering the studies that have been done regarding the options, the roundabout is much safer than installing a traffic light.
“Or course I would prefer the interchange, but the cost of building one is prohibitive, so for me, what I’ve seen and the studies that have been done show that a roundabout would save lives,” Flores said. “Just because it’s something we aren’t used to doesn’t mean it isn’t the better option. I would encourage those that are opposed to it to examine all the facts more closely.”
District 1 Supervisor Ron Sullenger said no matter the option chosen, something needs to be done to make the intersection safer. He said he would support whatever county residents decide is best through the feedback period.
“Unfortunately, we have to have a stoplight or a roundabout. Obviously, we’d all like a straight shot with no obstruction,” Sullenger said. “It’s a very difficult decision, but I want to do what people think is right, not necessarily what I think is right.”
Process moving forward
Caltrans Project Manager Johny Tan said the project is currently in its initial study phase. He said the state department will continue to assess the impacts of the proposals during the environmental phase, which comes next and takes into account the feedback provided by the public.
Tan said the option that is ultimately chosen will be based on best engineering improvement and measure, which address the purpose and needs of the project.
“Sutter County will conduct the study during environmental phase,” Tan said. “The county will be working with Caltrans to determine the best counter measures and improvement and select alternative, which will improve safety and operation of the SR99/Oswald intersection.”