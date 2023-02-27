Flurries won’t fall across the capital city this week either during Northern California’s latest winter storm, but it’ll get close. Snowfall will gather in the foothills and up to the mountains, said Meteorologist Katrina Hand with the National Weather Service, missing Sacramento entirely.
Somewhere from around 1 foot to 7 feet of snow could fall this week across the Sierra Nevada and the foothills. The northern part of the Sacramento Valley is forecast to receive 1 to 5 inches of snow.
Parts of Placer and El Dorado counties can expect snow. Elevations from 2,000 to 3,000 feet are forecast at 1 to 3 feet of snow through Wednesday; above 3,000 elevation is forecast at 3 to 7 feet. Travel is highly discouraged and expected to be impossible in the mountains.
Flurries could hit El Dorado Hills tonight and a rain-snow mixture was forecast for Auburn starting Monday. There is a 100% chance of snow in Placerville, according to the weather service.
Some snow could drift into the Bay Area, descending along the northern coast down to San Francisco.
Northern California’s winter storm kicked off Monday with heavy snow, creating difficult travel conditions with “near to zero” visibility in both the foothills and mountains. Today’s conditions are forecast to be similar with extreme impact.
According to the National Weather Service’s winter storm timeline, blizzard conditions could reach the northern part of the Sacramento Valley and Shasta County by today.
A blizzard is different from regular snowfall. The extreme weather event typically includes icy temperatures, high winds and decreased visibility, according to the National Geographic Society.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday. A blizzard warning is in effect for parts of the Sierra, including Interstate 80 and Highway 50, through 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The last blizzard warning was issued more than two years ago in January 2021, the National Weather Service wrote on its Twitter page.
Storm conditions will be moderate the rest of the week with frosty mornings, wind, rain showers and snow.