Flurries won’t fall across the capital city this week either during Northern California’s latest winter storm, but it’ll get close. Snowfall will gather in the foothills and up to the mountains, said Meteorologist Katrina Hand with the National Weather Service, missing Sacramento entirely.

Somewhere from around 1 foot to 7 feet of snow could fall this week across the Sierra Nevada and the foothills. The northern part of the Sacramento Valley is forecast to receive 1 to 5 inches of snow.

