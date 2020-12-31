Happy New Year!
Ringing in the new year is a little extra special this year – with us saying goodbye to a challenging 2020 and saying hello to a hopeful 2021.
Celebrating is at a minimum this year, due to the Pandemic.
There is an event scheduled this morning in Grimes, along with some other things people should keep in mind:
– The Grand Island Fire Protection District will host their annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served by the firemen instead of the traditional buffet and masks will be required. There will also be a curbside option available for those that have trouble with mobility. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted.
All proceeds from the meal will go toward the district’s scholarship fund.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Public safety
While California is advising residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid gatherings and not travel significant distances to reverse the surge in COVID-19 cases, the California Highway Patrol will be out removing impaired drivers from the road and assisting those in need, according to a press release.
The CHP is enacting a maximum-enforcement period, which began on New Year’s Eve and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3.
Closures
– A number of Yuba County offices have been closed for the holidays since Dec. 24 and will reopen Jan. 3. Operations necessary to public safety continued without pause. Work related to COVID-19 contact tracing and investigation will continue most days, with staff dedicated to that work taking Christmas and New Year’s days off.
– Most federal, state and local government offices, banks and some private businesses will be closed on New Year’s Day.
– The Appeal-Democrat offices are closed today.