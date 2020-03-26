Starting October 2021, a drivers license will no longer be acceptable as identification when flying domestically or visiting secure federal buildings. Travelers will need to update their drivers license to a REAL ID or use federal identification.
The REAL ID, which was set to go into effect Oct. 1, is part of the REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005 in an effort to standardize issuing identification.
If a person already has a federally-approved form of identification, such as a passport, and the identification isn’t set to expire until at least 2022, the need to update a drivers license to a REAL ID is less urgent. For those without federal identification, the Department of Motor Vehicles is encouraging folks to apply for a REAL ID sooner, rather than later.
However, while DMV offices were remaining open last week, that may have changed by the time this report is published, or could change soon after. Consumers should check before heading to their nearest office. Much of the REAL ID process can be done online, however.
From before the shelter-in-place orders:
“The DMV has made getting a REAL ID easier and faster: Wait times are down, more people than ever can be served in a DMV office on any given day,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. “Still, not enough Californians are coming in. If this trend continues and people wait until September to take action, lines will be longer, wait times will increase and it will take longer to get a REAL ID in the mail.”
The Appeal-Democrat asked Facebook friends what their experience has been with applying for a REAL ID, and the responses were generally positive. People praised the online checklist and ability to schedule appointments ahead of time. Though some said they experienced issues because of name-changes or had trouble obtaining original documents.
Facebook comments also included helpful tips for REAL ID applicants, such as recommending those who pay their bills online to print them for proof of residency. Another tip was to bring a proof of marriage license or any document, which shows proof of a name change.
Application process
Digging through legal documents and standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be.
The DMV has made the REAL ID accessible through three steps, with most of the process available for online completion.
The first step to getting the ID is an online application, which once completed will provide the applicant with a number to bring to the DMV visit.
The second step is an online checklist the DMV provides to help people organize the documents they will need to bring with them for their REAL ID appointment at the DMV.
The checklist itself is not required for the appointment, but rather a tool to help people organize their documents.
The documents needed for a REAL ID appointment are:
– Proof of identity: “To apply for a REAL ID card, you must present one identity document that includes your date of birth and your true full name (first, middle, and last),” according to the DMV website.
–Does your current full name match the name on your identification document? If not, the questionnaire will prompt the user to answer additional questions about their names.
–Proof of Social Security Number: “You must also present one original (not a copy) document that shows your name and full Social Security Number, if eligible,” according to the DMV website. Additional forms such as a W-2 form, pay stub with the full number or Social Security Administration 1099 form are also acceptable. Those ineligible for an SSN can still apply for a REAL ID.
–Two proofs of residency: Applicants must provide two printed documents (no electronic files allowed) showing the applicant’s California address with their full name and the same mailing address.
Example documents include a rental or lease agreement, mortgage bill, home utility bill, medical documents, school documents or tax return.
The final phase to apply for the REAL ID is to visit the DMV in person. The Yuba City DMV is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
(Again, those hours were noted before the shelter-in-place orders; always call or check online to determine if offices are open before heading out.)