Being elected to serve the public comes with more than just the added responsibility of assuming office, it also comes with a paycheck.
There are 19 candidates vying for eight local seats throughout the Yuba-Sutter area in the upcoming primary election on March 3, in addition to a local assemblyman running for reelection. Here’s a look at the benefits they’ll receive if elected:
–The two candidates running for the available judgeship in Yuba County are likely to make the most if elected. Kathleen O’Connor, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection, took home $220,122 in total pay in 2019, according to Transparent California, which is the state’s largest public pay and pension database.
The candidates running for O’Connor’s seat include Melanie Bendorf and Terry Spies.
–The second most lucrative seat up for election in the area is for the California State Assembly’s Third District, currently held by James Gallagher. According to the assembly’s website, Gallagher’s annual salary is $114,877.
Gallagher is running against James Henson in the upcoming election.
–The next largest paycheck up for grabs goes to Yuba County supervisors. There are three such seats up for election next week.
District 2 incumbent Mike Leahy is running against Don Blaser and Stephen Heter. Running against District 3 incumbent Doug Lofton is Seth Fuhrer. In 2018, both incumbents made $62,646 in total pay, but with benefits factored in they took home $77,331, according to Transparent California.
District 4 incumbent Gary Bradford is running against Joe Henderson. In 2018, Bradford made $68,646 in total pay, but with benefits made a total $72,169.
Members of the Yuba County Board of Supervisors also serve as directors for the Yuba Water Agency. In 2018, the three incumbents were paid $14,660 for participating on the YWA board, according to Transparent California.
County supervisor salary increases are tied to judge’s salaries, so when county judges get a percentage increase, so too will the board.
–Pay for Sutter County supervisors lags a bit behind their counterparts across the Feather River. There are also three seats up for grabs.
District 1 incumbent Ron Sullenger is running against Nick Micheli. The incumbent in District 4, Jim Whiteaker, is not seeking reelection, and candidates vying for his seat include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan. District 5 incumbent Mat Conant is running against Sarb Thiara and John Buckland.
In 2018, the three incumbents all made between $35,938 and $38,066 in total pay – while they all made the same in regular pay, amounts varied as some received more for things like travel costs and transportation when traveling on county business. When factoring in benefits, they made between $43,142 and $59,544, according to the online database.
Benefits include pension costs and insurance premiums and employees have various options to choose from, including not taking any insurance. The cost for the individual choices in plans account for the disparities in the benefits column.
-Lastly, one of two at-large seats on the Yuba Water Agency is up for election in March. Incumbent Charlie Mathews is running against John Nicoletti.
In 2018, Mathews made $14,660 in total pay, but combined with benefits he took home $34,931, according to Transparent California.