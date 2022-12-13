Due to the local high wind advisory that went into effect last Saturday, organizers of the Wheatland Christmas Street Fair decided to reschedule their event for this Saturday.
This annual event is made possible by the efforts of the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation, a nonprofit organization composed of volunteers.
“Historically, Wheatland used to have street fairs, but sadly this ended several decades ago,” explained Jaime Beckman, the foundation's vice president. “The current Wheatland Street Fair event has been revitalized and organized by Rob Alford, beginning in 2016. He saw a need for our community and worked hard to connect with individuals who shared the same vision and helped organize it, while also creating the Wheatland Street Fair organization to support it.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers reported that the event has been steadily growing back to its “pre-COVID” size with several thousand attendees. Saturday's festivities are expected to host live music, entertainment, multiple dining options, a bounce house, and dozens of food and craft vendors.
“This event is important to our community, not only because we are a small community but because we are relatively isolated from our neighboring towns,” said Beckman. “This brings unity and support to an amazing community of families and friends.”
The Wheatland Christmas Street Fair will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday on Front Street in Wheatland. For more information on vendors and inquiries, email WSFFVendors@Gmail.com.