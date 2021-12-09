To bring unity and support to the community of Wheatland this holiday season, the annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair will be held on Saturday.
Jaime Beckman, event organizer, said historically Wheatland had a street fair but this tradition was discontinued several decades ago and it wasn’t until 2016 that resident Rob Alford revitalized the effort and the tradition returned.
“He saw a need for our community and worked hard connecting with individuals who shared the same vision and helped organize it, while also creating the Wheatland Street Fair Organization to support it,” said Beckman.
Since then, the fair has been sponsored and organized by the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation.
Beckman said there will be several food options at this year’s installment, including street tacos, tri-tip sandwiches, Pozole, pizza, desserts, hot cocoa and more.
“We will have music and performers (and) we encourage our local school choirs, bands, and local performing arts to participate in demonstrations,” said Beckman.
According to Beckman, this year’s event will be slightly different due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will not have the substantial raffle we normally have,” said Beckman. “Businesses are financially conservative right now.”
There will also be a bounce house, a photo op with the conductor of the Polar Express, handmade items for sale and more.
The annual Wheatland Christmas Street Fair will be held on Front Street in Wheatland on Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
“This event is important to our community simply because we are isolated from our neighboring towns,” said Beckman. “This brings unity and support to an amazing community of families and friends.”
For more information, email WSFFVendors@gmail.com.