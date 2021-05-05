Wheatland churchgoers are planning to come together downtown today for an annual tradition of prayer in honor of the National Day of Prayer.
Churches organizing the event include Faith Baptist Church, the Wheatland Christian Church and the Wheatland Community Church, though the event is open to anyone interested in attending.
“All are welcome,” said Wheatland Christian Church Pastor Chuck McKinney. “We’ll be praying for our nation.”
The event typically sees a few dozen participants meet at the gazebo on Front Street in downtown Wheatland at noon to spend a half hour praying. McKinney said it’s been a tradition in the city for as long as he can remember, though last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We want believers from every type of church to join us,” he said.