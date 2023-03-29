Current Wheatland City Manager Jim Goodwin confirmed with the Appeal on Wednesday that he has resigned from his position with the city effective June 30.
Goodwin is the former Live Oak city manager who was removed by the city council in 2018 so that the city could get a “fresh start.” Goodwin declined to comment at the time about the details which led to his removal by the council, the Appeal previously reported.
On Wednesday, Goodwin also was reluctant to provide much information on his departure from his role with Wheatland.
“I have resigned, effective June 30. There is no immediate departure. I will be working with the city council on a recruitment (which will begin soon), and on a smooth transition,” Goodwin said in an email. “I have been in Wheatland for five years, feel good about my contributions, and believe it’s time to explore other opportunities.”
Goodwin sent a resignation letter dated March 22 to Wheatland Mayor Rick West. In that letter, Goodwin highlighted some of the positive developments that occurred in the city while he served as city manager.
“I am honored to have served as Wheatland's City Manager for nearly 5 years. I am proud of what has been accomplished during my tenure,” Goodwin wrote. “The city's half-cent sales tax was extended for 10 years with the approval of 80% of the voters. Houses are being built where projects were stalled. Substantial progress is being made toward solving the city's long-standing sewer capacity issues. Water and sewer rates were adjusted to accurately reflect the cost of providing the service to residents.
“All water meters in the city have been replaced and the water tower will soon be made safe. Antiquated utility billing and accounting software have been replaced without a cost to the city's ratepayers and taxpayers. Partnerships with major landowner stakeholders in east Wheatland have been nurtured and significant steps are underway to improve the long-term health of the local economy through establishment of a research center in that area. A Project Study Report (PSR) is underway to plan the East Wheatland Expressway, the first section of the long-awaited Wheatland Bypass. Preparations are underway to update the city's General Plan. The City is financially strong with a history of excellence in financial reporting. Wheatland is a city on the verge of significant growth and there is much left to be done.”
When reached for comment, West credited Goodwin with helping to propel Wheatland forward.
“I've enjoyed working with Jim over the last five years,” West said. “Most recently on the Regional Sewer Project. Jim's leadership was instrumental in developing consensus with all stakeholders. Jim will be missed. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”