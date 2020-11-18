The Wheatland Elementary School District recently was awarded a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Defense Activity (DoDEA), according to a press release from the district.
According to the Committee on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Education of the National Science and Technology Council, it’s critical for national security that students spark an interest in careers in STEM.
The grant will provide the district with college and career-ready resources necessary to successfully build and expand the district’s STEM programming.
The district was awarded this grant to establish a school-wide project, called Play and Learn Squad (PALS), for its eligible schools: Lone Tree Elementary School, Wheatland Charter Academy and Bear River School, according to the press release.
“DoDEA’s investment in the proposed PALS project is crucial to advancing our systematic approach to the next level by providing seed money to kick start the physical activity and social-emotional learning components, which will help to decrease the number of incidents of negative behaviors during school time, which has become a growing challenge,” said Craig Guensler, superintendent.
The PALS project aims to increase transitional kindergarten through eighth-grade students’ educational continuity, build life-long social-emotional skill sets and develop healthy physical activity habits by:
– Building on the previous sustained success, from a prior DoDEA grant, by expanding the district’s current multi-tiered systems of support with a new focus on social-emotional learning.
– Integrating a new CATCH physical activity component into the STEAM initiative and replacing some recess a free-play in-class time with structure physical education and nutrition.
The DoDEA awarded $22 million across 21 grants as part of its 2020 cohort, according to the press release.
The DoDEA’s Education Partnership and Resources division aims to ensure military-connected K-12 students have access to quality educational opportunities.
The Wheatland Union High School District announced that it was awarded a $500,000 from the DoDEA in October, according to archives.