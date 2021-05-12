Wheatland Union High School freshman Selena Navarro said she was nervous going into her mock job interview on Tuesday.
“I was just a little bit nervous but it kind of just flows in there,” Navarro said. “...It was a lot easier than I thought it would be.”
In preparation of the interview, she thought about the questions and practiced what she was going to say.
“It’s just good practice,” Navarro said. “It kind of helps you understand what an actual interview is going to be like.”
Carol Keiser, director of career and technical education, innovation and instruction technology at the school, said her team conducted the mock interviews with the school’s Pirate Focus classes.
“This is like their career planning, life planning class and at the end of the year we do an employability unit,” Keiser said. “So they start creating a professional portfolio with a resume, sample cover letters. We talk about all those different documents … We spend a whole week on talking about interviews and how to answer different interview questions.”
During the mock interviews, she said they had community volunteers help out so students had the opportunity to be interviewed by people they didn’t know.
“We want them to have that nervousness,” Keiser said. “They know us too well, they’re too comfortable with us.”
Bobby Burkam was one of the community volunteers and said, when interviewing students, he was looking for things like eye contact, their preparedness and how much effort they put in.
Along the way, Burkam said he would also coach the students and provide feedback.
“Some of these kids blow me away, I would hire them. That’s the type of effort they put into this,” Burkam said. “...This does prepare them for what an actual interview will be (like) when they go to these jobs instead of being unprepared or maybe they won’t be quite as nervous.”
Keiser said students were able to pick which job they were applying for so they could be prepared for the interview.
Interviewers asked questions such as “tell me about yourself; why do you want to work here; what classes are you best in at school; what are your strengths; what are your weaknesses; where do you see yourself in 10 years; is there anything else you’d like to ask me about the job,” etc.
Keiser said students were scored on how clearly they answered the question and were given points based on following instructions on how to come into the interview, if they made eye contact, and if they were dressed appropriately, among other things.
She said the interviewers also took a few minutes to coach the students, and students had a worksheet to fill out in class as a reflection.
The plan is to do mock interviews every year, she said – due to COVID-19 they couldn’t have in-person interviews last year so they did some via Zoom with staff members, though this was their first opportunity to do it in person with volunteers.
“One of the things we’re noticing with freshmen … they have a really hard time speaking positively about themselves so we’ve spent some time in the curriculum figuring out what skills they already have and what skills they need to get and so we really push them in the interview to bring up skills that they have and things they can do and things they’re good at,” Keiser said. “The interview questions are kind of designed for them to have the opportunity to talk about the things they’re capable of. We really see it as an encouragement, the kids really feel empowered by it.”