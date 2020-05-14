A Wheatland Union High School Future Farmers of America alum recently applied and was approved to receive the American FFA Degree, for which less than 1 percent of FFA members are able to meet the requirements.
Ryleigh Webb graduated in 2019 and is finishing her first year at Hiram College in Ohio.
She started participating in 4-H at 8 and moved into FFA when she got to high school – she mainly showed cattle.
“My family has a commercial herd and I guess I just grew up around them and I just liked them,” Webb said. “All of my friends showed cattle and I think it was a way for me to stick with what my family does and be with my group of friends.”
Ellie Landers, FFA adviser for Wheatland, said there are a total of four FFA degrees – the Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree, State Degree and American Degree.
The American Degree is the highest degree FFA members can earn and some requirements include earning at least $10,000, working 50 hours of community service that’s not school centered, maintaining good grades and being out of high school for at least one year prior to the national convention at which the degree is to be granted.
Landers said they also have to maintain sound financial practices – like keeping track of how much the animal costs, how much is spent on food and supplies and how much is earned selling the animal.
“I’m really proud of myself because it’s not something I thought I could ever achieve but I really couldn’t have done it without Ms. Landers,” Webb said. “She saw potential and a place for growth and she really pushed me to get where I’m at.”
She said one of the most challenging parts was pushing herself to keep up with her record book.
“It was a lot of hours in my project with my steers and you have to log any time you work with them and then also financially, anytime you spend money on feed or veterinary supplies or when you sell your project and community service was a big part of it,” Webb said. “... I read a lot about keeping financial records, which I think is important for when I have a career.”
Webb said she’s hoping to be a livestock veterinarian.
“(FFA) has given me the opportunity to work with livestock and not only be around cattle and also have the opportunity to help if someone needs to help with pigs or goats. I think FFA and Ms. Landers have pushed me to see that I have a passion for that,” Webb said. “... I would just like to say thank you to Ms. Landers and I think that the FFA organization is a great way for youth to create a network with people who have a common interest and I just had a great experience with Wheatland FFA.”
Webb will officially receive her American FFA Degree in October during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.
“Ryleigh is an amazing young woman with such a bright future,” said Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District. “While she was at Wheatland High School, she was able to maintain a high GPA, play sports, be a part of student leadership and be an integral part of the FFA program.”