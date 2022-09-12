Ranked as the top of her class academically, Wheatland Union High School student Lois Chang has been recognized by the College Board National Recognitions Program with the National Rural and Small Town Award.
Chang, a senior at Wheatland Union High School, has been called a leader on campus by school officials. She contributes to the Academic Decathlon as well the school golf team while also serving as a student tutor. Chang plans to study chemistry after graduation.
“We’re thrilled that Lois has earned this recognition. We are very proud of her achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said in a statement. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
The National Rural and Small Town Award is one of several National Recognition Programs from the board which exist to provide academic honors to underrepresented students and connect them to colleges and universities across the country.
According to the College Board website, other programs include the National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program and National Indigenous Recognition Program.
These recognitions give students academic honors that can be applied to college and scholarship applications, officials said.
In order to qualify for these recognition programs, students must have a 3.5 GPA or higher and excelled in the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT), or earn a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams, according to the College Board.
Students must also be African American or Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or attend a school in a rural or small town.
Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of their following school year. Students receive their awards in time for them to include the recognition on their college and scholarship applications, officials said.
Tarlin Ray, senior vice president of the college planning organization BigFuture, said that recognizing underrepresented students for their academic success will lead them to achieve their goals for higher education.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” Ray said in a statement. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”