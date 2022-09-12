Ranked as the top of her class academically, Wheatland Union High School student Lois Chang has been recognized by the College Board National Recognitions Program with the National Rural and Small Town Award. 

Chang, a senior at Wheatland Union High School, has been called a leader on campus by school officials. She contributes to the Academic Decathlon as well the school golf team while also serving as a student tutor. Chang plans to study chemistry after graduation.

