A house fire in the 3800 block of Monarch Trail, Wheatland, resulted in the death of one individual, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Williams.
At 10:46 p.m. Monday, the Wheatland Fire Authority responded to a double wide mobile home that was on fire, according to Chief Art Paquette. Upon arrival, 75 percent of the structure was on fire, and after five minutes 100 percent of the mobile home was on fire.
The Linda Fire Department, Olivehurst Fire Department and Beale Air Force Base Fire Department provided assistance. The sheriff’s office was called to the scene when the body was discovered and the Cal Fire Fire Prevention Bureau was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.
Paquette said the whole incident took seven hours and that the investigation is ongoing.
No other individuals were inside the home during the fire.
The identity of the individual killed was still pending as of late Tuesday, according to Williams.
“Sometimes with fires, it can take longer and might have to get dental records or DNA; depending on the situation,” Williams said.