Just as Jeffery Floyd Allen allegedly pulled the trigger on a shotgun, the man he was reportedly aiming at pushed it away.
Allen, 60, Wheatland, was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for attempted murder. As of late Tuesday, he remained in custody on $1 million bail.
Allen and the other man were reportedly visiting a home in the 19000 block of Mathew Road outside of Wheatland. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office and the Wheatland Police Department responded to a report of a fight between two men and threats being made between them.
After the other man pushed away the shotgun as Allen fired it, he reportedly hit Allen several times and detained him until officers arrived, according to Leslie Carbah, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
A woman and her two children were present at the time of the incident, but no one was struck by gunfire.