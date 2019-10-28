A Wheatland man was killed Sunday in a traffic accident on Highway 65, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Carbah said Dylan Morton, 27, was the driver of a silver 2010 Chevrolet sedan that was heading south on Highway 65 just south of Highway 70 at 2:25 a.m. Sunday. According to a collision report from Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol, Morton, for unknown reasons, made an abrupt turn toward the shoulder and lost control. He was traveling at 65 mph.
The car rolled over at least once. In the car with Morton during the crash was Kathleen Fullmer, 26, of Wheatland and Collin Espinoza, 22, of Olivehurst. None of the three were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Morton and one passenger were ejected from the vehicle.
Morton was killed and Fullmer and Espinoza were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with major injuries. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the accident, according to the report.