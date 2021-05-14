At an arraignment on Friday, not guilty pleas were entered by the public defender’s office on behalf of a Wheatland man charged with murder earlier this week.
The Yuba County District Attorney’s Office charged Rory M. Banks, 44, with the first-degree premeditated murder of Ralph Mendez, 55, of Wheatland, and first-degree residential burglary. It is alleged that the murder was committed during the burglary and that Banks discharged a firearm causing death. Mendez’s 88-year-old mother was allegedly present during the fatal incident.
Banks is suspected of using online sex offender registration information to commit the felony, according to the DA’s office.
The Wheatland Police Department responded to the 200 block of G Street at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday and found Mendez with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were performed but Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Banks was determined to be the suspect and was taken into custody without incident. The weapon allegedly used in the shooting was recovered at the scene, according to WPD.
On Friday, Banks appeared in Yuba County Superior Court for his arraignment.
If convicted on all charges, Banks faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA’s office.
He will next appear in court on June 2 at 9 a.m. Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter confirmed that Banks is ineligible for bail.