The Appeal-Democrat has been asking people in area leadership roles to share what they think are their top goals.
In his own words, here are a couple more goals noted by Wheatland Mayor Joe Henderson:
– South Yuba County has three main areas of concern in the area of infrastructure. First, transportation infrastructure: as we found out with the near disaster of the Oroville Dam evacuation, Yuba County becomes a principle evacuation route during such an event making passable highways and roads critical for the safety of the region. During normal times, our communities are being impacted by the need for infrastructure improvements due to increased traffic and the addition of the new Hard Rock casino.
This makes forward progress on the Wheatland Bypass, including the Plumas Lake Interchange, essential. Additionally, infrastructure to mitigate traffic congestion and impacts resulting from customers attending the casino or the amphitheater needs to be prioritized.
On the subject of levees, the primary natural disaster that south Yuba County historically confronts is flooding due to levee issues. The reliability and maintenance of our levees has to be non-negotiable - it really is a matter of life and death.
On wastewater issues, we have communities with adequate wastewater capacity and communities that are threatened. I would like to see a regional effort to address this important issue so that we could achieve some economies of scale and ensure that we achieve a balanced regional approach that includes Wheatland, Beale AFB, and Plumas Lake/Olivehurst. Individual communities, on their own, are not likely to be able to keep pace.
– Affordability. South Yuba County residents are burdened with a significant tax obligation and this has a direct impact on affordability. The communities of Plumas Lake and Wheatland are homes to many residents who commute to Sacramento or Placer counties for employment. They live here because, in general, housing is more affordable. However, the region’s recent slate of tax and assessment proposals has a significant impact on the question of the affordability of our area, which in turn, can negatively impact growth. This is important because the future of business development, services as well as new schools and parks is tied to the growth of our communities. More taxes is not the answer - attracting investment, jobs and business enterprise is.