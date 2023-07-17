Brian Wittmer, a former sergeant with the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol, joined the Wheatland Police Department as its new chief last week, according to officials.
According to the department, Wittmer began on July 12 after retiring from the CHP in June.
“On behalf of all of the staff at the Wheatland Police Department we are excited to introduce to all of you our new Chief of Police, Brian Wittmer,” the department said on social media.
Wittmer began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a member of the CHP, according to the department. Late last year, Wittmer was the acting commander for the Yuba-Sutter area CHP after the former commander, Julie Harding, had died.
“Please feel free to stop by and introduce yourself and wish him success as he begins his second career in law enforcement, or meet him at upcoming City Council meetings,” the Wheatland Police Department said.