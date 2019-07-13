Wheatland residents can expect levels of city services to remain the same this year, following the approval of the Fiscal Year 2019/20 budget last month.
“Through prudent fiscal control, the city of Wheatland continues to maintain essential quality of life services to its citizens at an acceptable level while maintaining a general fund reserve that meets the council’s fiscally prudent target amount of 25 percent of general fund expenses,” said City Manager Jim Goodwin in his budget message.
The city budgeted $5.3 million to cover its operating expenses, with capital expenses totaling $602,000. Its general fund – the city’s primary operating fund throughout the year -- is projected to generate $2.36 million in revenues this fiscal year, and about 95 percent of that will be allocated out for expenses.
“Our general fund is balanced and maintains the same number of sworn officers providing public safety services as the previous years,” said Finance Director Susan Mahoney. “The general fund also maintains the fiscally prudent target of 25 percent in reserves, provides funding for firefighting and emergency response services, and augments funding for maintenance of the city’s streets and roads.”
Mahoney said the city generally anticipates a 3 percent growth annually in its general fund revenues, as well as a similar increase in its expenses.
“Public safety, police and fire, will always be a top priority,” she said. “For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, 58 percent of general fund expenses supports public safety.”
The next biggest expenses to the general fund go to Administration ($334,690) and Community Development ($214,199).
The city’s main revenue generators are property and sales taxes, which represent 73 percent of the general fund revenues. The general fund balance also includes $1 million in reserve in the event there are adjustments made to the city’s transaction sales tax revenue by the state.
“The city anticipates two large capital projects: the Malone Culvert repair and the Hooper Street improvements,” Mahoney said.
The Malone Culvert collapsed and is estimated to cost $300,000 to repair. The city transferred funds from the general fund to cover the project last fiscal year. Hooper Street improvements are projected to cost $392,7000 total and will be paid for using funds generated from the state’s gas tax increase and Transportation Development Act Funds. Both projects are expected to be completed this fiscal year.
“The biggest uncertainty for most cities is unexpected state mandates and reductions of tax revenue,” Mahoney said. “The repair and maintenance of Wheatland’s streets and roads is heavily dependent on Transportation Tax revenues levied by the state.”
Wheatland’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2019/20 was approved by City Council members on June 25. To view the budget, go to https://bit.ly/2NKqojp.