A 26-year-old Marysville man suffered major injuries after being struck by an on-duty Wheatland Police Department patrol vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 70, north of North Beale Road on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At around 11 p.m., the officer was returning from Marysville and traveling across the E Street Bridge when his patrol vehicle struck the pedestrian who ran across the roadway, according to a WPD Facebook post. The pedestrian was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The officer was not injured.
“This is a tragic incident for everyone involved, our thoughts and prayers go out to the pedestrian and we hope for a speedy recovery,” WPD Chief Damiean Sylvester said in the post.
WPD contacted CHP who responded and handled the investigation. The cause of the collision is unknown at this time and is still under investigation, according to a CHP release.
As of late Thursday, the condition or identity of the pedestrian was not available.
The officer was only identified as a 27-year-old man from Wheatland by CHP. Sylvester did not release the officer’s name and said based on the initial review, the officer would remain on duty at this time.