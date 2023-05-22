The Wheatland Pet Parade celebrated its 99th year on Saturday when members of the community and beyond strapped up their pets to march down Main Street and up 4th alongside floats, cars and lots of fun-loving people.
“It’s a great community event,” said Martha Waltz, the Wheatland Pet Parade announcer.
Waltz has helped organize over 30 parades and has been involved with the Wheatland Pet Parade since she was a toddler. Today, Waltz and the Wheatland Lions Club run the parade that begins annually at the former Little Red School House, which is now the Wheatland History Museum.
This year, Wheatland Lions Club member Richard Givens said the parade featured a variety of animals, cars and floats heading down Main Street.
“We got everything from dogs to goats and a dozen things in between,” Givens said. “We have several large floats and the grand marshals (sitting) in a vintage car like you have never seen.”
Waltz has seen nearly everything at the parade in over three decades.
“It started out as a pet parade (where) kids go to school and bring their pet, and it has grown from there,” Waltz said.
Waltz recalled one of the worst memories of the parade during her introduction for the 99th edition.
“The worst part can be when the train comes and you are riding a horse. … You might get dumped,” Waltz said. “It has happened.”
Waltz said the parade began 99 years ago by a Wheatland school teacher like herself. Next year will be the 100th edition of the parade and 150th birthday of the town of Wheatland.
Givens said the Lions Club is working to make the parade an even bigger spectacle in 2024.
“There are many plans,” Givens said.
Those in attendance for the warm up to next year’s big one once again were delighted at the sight of all the different animals and people marching through downtown Wheatland. Jan Selter, who lives in Sheridan, came to Wheatland 60 years ago and has seen approximately that many parades.
“They are all fun,” Selter said. “My granddaughter had her chicken here and it walked on a leash.”
Tabitha Olsen has seen about four parades with her family on Main Street. As the owner of two dogs, next year might be time to join in and actually walk the parade route.
“It's awesome that this town can do something like this,” said Olsen, on the longevity of the Wheatland Pet Parade.