Downtown Wheatland was once again pet-friendly on Saturday with the return of the annual Pet Parade to Main Street.
A year removed from being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade returned to the streets for its 97th time.
This year’s event was smaller than normal without vendors, floats and hospitality rooms, though that didn’t stop community members and city leaders from attending the parade in person.
“We just told people to show up,” said Wheatland Lions Club Chairperson Becky Pendergraph.
Pendergraph wasn’t sure the county was going to clear the parade this year due to the pandemic. While it did not have all the hoopla of typical pet parades, Pendergraph said it was a good turnout with about 85 children present during the approximate two block route that started down Main Street, then hooked around Front Street before making a left on Fourth to round out the walk.
Anybody who walked their pets received a ribbon, Pendergraph said.
There were a variety of animals, including chickens, goats and dogs.
Pendergraph said the parade tends to bring out a variety of pets. One year there was a bearded dragon, while another year someone brought a snake along the route.
“My first year running (the parade) we had a cow with a butcher’s shop sign,” Pendergraph said.
Many community members have made the pet parade an annual tradition, some of which have participated their whole lives.
Becky Hickey, who grew up in neighboring Sheridan, said the parade continues to bring joy to a lot of people, and she’s thrilled to be able to share her childhood tradition with her 7-year-old daughter, Emily, who brought her chicken to the festivities.
Hickey said it was nice for her daughter to have fun and be a kid again.
Brielle Gryn, 9, of Wheatland, has been moving around most of her life as the daughter of a U.S. Air Force member.
Gryn said she has enjoyed her time in Wheatland due in part to the parade. This year was the first time she participated with her new dog, Castle – the ideal friend, she said, when her father is out of town.
“It gave me something to do when my dad was deployed,” Gryn said. “He kept me company.”