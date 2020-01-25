The Yuba Water Agency awarded Wheatland with a $700,000 grant recently to help the city replace its aging water distribution system equipment, including all of the water meters, water meter reading technology and associated software.
Wheatland officials say the current distribution system is outdated and doesn’t allow the city to identify water losses or alert customers in a timely manner when their water use is high, leading to conservation issues.
The Yuba Water Agency grant will also be leveraged as the local match in the city’s effort to receive a state grant through the Department of Water Resources for its improvement project, called the Wheatland Comprehensive Drinking Water Project. Leveraging potential funding from the state, the water agency grant will save city customers approximately $1,273 per connection, which would otherwise be absorbed through rate increases, according to a press release.
“We’ve been working on this grant for years,” said Wheatland City Manager Jim Goodwin in a press release. “This funding from Yuba Water Agency allows us to move forward with the water metering component of the project, which is crucial because we essentially have a failing system and need to make those improvements as quickly as we can for the benefit of our residents.”
The improvements will include remote-read meters for customers and updated software that will identify leaks automatically, allowing for improved water conservation and efficiency through constant monitoring, while also alleviating the need for employees to check the meters each month.
Other aspect of the overall project – estimated to cost $1.4 million – include enhancements to the city’s current water storage.