The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has administered over $998 million to improve and repair transportation infrastructure throughout the state, nearly $10 million of which has been allocated to Yuba County.
This funding includes more that $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and over $250 million from the 2017 Road Repair and Accountability Act, officials said.
Wheatland received $9.8 million from State Highway Operation and Protection Program funding to complete a pavement rehabilitation project between State Street and Evergreen Drive. The city of Wheatland is also contributing $100,000 to construct additional infrastructure or improve existing features.
Bike lanes, multi-use paths and a traffic signal at the intersection with McDevitt Drive will be included in the construction, officials said. Improvement to drainage facilities and upgrading facilities to current Americans with Disabilities standards will also be carried out.
“The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options. These projects reflect the CTC and Caltrans’ commitment to safety and meeting future challenges,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement.
Colusa County also received $730,000 for Caltrans to develop a safety project along State Route 20, which will include upgraded road signs, flashing beacons and improved pavement, officials said. Upgraded guardrail between the Lake County line and the State Route 16 junction will also be added.
Funds have also been allocated for Nevada and Sacramento counties to develop separate projects with Caltrans along Interstate 80. Nevada County was given $550,000 to improve pavement, repair drainage systems, upgrade guardrails and replace a damaged concrete barrier, officials said. Sacramento County received $210,000 to replace current roadside vegetation and upgrade an irrigation system, officials said.
Chico received $462,000 to develop a safety project for a traffic signal and intersection improvements at Main Street and Oroville Avenue.
The city of Sacramento received $5 million to complete its Broadway Complete Streets Project, which will involve reducing a four-lane street into two lanes, constructing over 6,000 feet of buffered bike lanes, adding new pedestrian crossings and making multimodal improvements at two intersections, officials said.