Wheatland Union High School senior Xavier Braxton and his mother, Cynthia Braxton-Hankins. 

 

During the coronavirus pandemic, high school seniors are missing out on several things – such as spring sports, prom, graduation ceremonies...

But the Wheatland Union High School District community is working to make sure seniors are recognized.

The Sober Grad Night Committee started a campaign to put a sign on each senior's yard – as well as other community members' yards.

Cynthia Braxton-Hankins, publicist for the committee, said they were able to put out about 220 signs – one for each senior at Wheatland Union High School – on April 17.

“We're trying to do everything we can to show that they're still important,” said Braxton-Hankins, mother of Wheatland Union High School senior Xavier Braxton. “...The Plumas Lake and Wheatland community is really coming together in supporting our seniors.”

She said they're still selling signs to community members who would like to purchase one. They're $15 dollars each and can be purchased by calling or texting Braxton-Hankins at 408-706-6804.

Adopt-a-Senior

Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said there is also an “Adopt-a-Senior” campaign – which is a national initiative where community members send seniors small tokens of appreciation.

She said all 214 seniors were adopted within a 24-hour period.

Newman said those participating have been putting together gift baskets with items that might have to do with the college the senior is attending; things they could use while attending college; candy; and more.

 

Wheatland Union High School graduation plans

Originally there weren't plans to host a virtual graduation. But Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said because of the in-person ceremony being postponed, some students may be unable to attend due to other priorities – like military commitments and post-secondary education plans.

So, in addition to the in-person ceremony – which is scheduled for July 24 – the district is preparing to do a virtual graduation as well.

“It is a district priority that these students are not omitted from the graduation ceremony to prior commitments that are out of their control,” Newman said in a letter to Wheatland Union High School and community members. “... This is not a replacement for an in-person graduation, but it is an opportunity for us to showcase every student in the district in the event that they are not able to attend the ceremony in July.”

The virtual graduation will feature a snippet from each graduate in their cap and gown and giving a “shout out” to the senior class.

It's planned to distribute the virtual graduation video after the in-person ceremony.

The in-person ceremony is currently scheduled to take place on July 24 at the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland – with Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School's ceremony being at 5:30 p.m. and Wheatland Union High School's ceremony taking place at 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will be live streamed as well.

In the letter, Newman said people should be prepared for possible limitations and restrictions that may have to be in place if the graduation plans are able to proceed on that date.

For more information, visit the Wheatland Union High School Facebook page orwww.wheatlandhigh.org.