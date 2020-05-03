During the coronavirus pandemic, high school seniors are missing out on several things – such as spring sports, prom, graduation ceremonies...
But the Wheatland Union High School District community is working to make sure seniors are recognized.
The Sober Grad Night Committee started a campaign to put a sign on each senior's yard – as well as other community members' yards.
Cynthia Braxton-Hankins, publicist for the committee, said they were able to put out about 220 signs – one for each senior at Wheatland Union High School – on April 17.
“We're trying to do everything we can to show that they're still important,” said Braxton-Hankins, mother of Wheatland Union High School senior Xavier Braxton. “...The Plumas Lake and Wheatland community is really coming together in supporting our seniors.”
She said they're still selling signs to community members who would like to purchase one. They're $15 dollars each and can be purchased by calling or texting Braxton-Hankins at 408-706-6804.
Adopt-a-Senior
Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said there is also an “Adopt-a-Senior” campaign – which is a national initiative where community members send seniors small tokens of appreciation.
She said all 214 seniors were adopted within a 24-hour period.
Newman said those participating have been putting together gift baskets with items that might have to do with the college the senior is attending; things they could use while attending college; candy; and more.