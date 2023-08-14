Recology Ostrom Organics in Wheatland was recognized recently with the Organics Management Facility of the Year Award by the National Waste & Recycling Association, according to Recology officials.
The facility in Wheatland is a “state-of-the-art compost operation” that utilizes an “aerated static pile compost technology system,” according to its website. Officials said the finished compost created at Recology Ostrom Organics is listed by the Organics Material Review Institute as approved for use on organic soils.
“Applying high-quality compost helps local farms grow more healthy food and save water,” officials said.
The award the facility received is in recognition of Recology’s efforts in “leading the industry in diverting compostable materials from landfills,” officials said.
Recology currently owns and operates eight composting facilities on the West Coast. Officials said Recology Ostrom Organics has processed more than 136,000 tons of compostable material since it opened in November 2020.
“The facility also utilizes landfill gas from Recology’s Ostrom Road Landfill to generate renewable energy and power all onsite electrical equipment and lighting,” officials said.
According to officials, the Wheatland site is a “critical component of the processing capacity needed to support municipalities as they work to comply” with Senate Bill 1383, an environmental measure requiring municipalities in California to divert at least 75% of all compostable discards from landfills. The Wheatland site can accept 2,000 tons of compostable material per day, officials said.
“Recology and the cities we serve are leading the nation in composting,” Recology CEO Sal Coniglio said in a statement. “It's an honor to have Recology Ostrom Organics recognized as a model facility. We hope to inspire other communities across the country as they take vital steps needed to address the climate crisis by diverting compostable materials from landfills.”