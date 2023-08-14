Recology Ostrom Organics in Wheatland was recognized recently with the Organics Management Facility of the Year Award by the National Waste & Recycling Association, according to Recology officials.

The facility in Wheatland is a “state-of-the-art compost operation” that utilizes an “aerated static pile compost technology system,” according to its website. Officials said the finished compost created at Recology Ostrom Organics is listed by the Organics Material Review Institute as approved for use on organic soils. 

