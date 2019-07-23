A generous Wheatland resident put a big drop in the bucket to help fund a local swimming pool.
Longtime Wheatland resident David Creps donated $1 million specifically to help with operational costs for a yet-to-be-built community pool.
“The community is extremely grateful and Mr. Creps is very generous,” said City Manager Jim Goodwin. “It all happened fairly quickly.”
The announcement was made at a July 9 council meeting. Since then, Goodwin said, they’re working on how to make the pool project come to fruition.
“As it took shape, it became clear that in order to build a pool and sustain its operation, there needed to be a source of revenue to accomplish that,” he said. “What was agreed to was that his contribution would be set aside to be used for operational costs.”
Goodwin said the city has seven years to determine how to fund, build and put into operation a pool. If that doesn’t happen, the money plus any earnings, will be returned to Creps or his estate.
“So, we begin a journey on how to move forward and need to identify a site and find funding to build the pool,” he said. “The donation will be invested conservatively, as with all municipal investments and hopefully the earnings will be used for the operation of the pool and the principal won’t be touched.”
Goodwin said, at the very earliest, it will be at least two years before the city can get a swimming pool built.
City Council member Robert Coe is a longtime neighbor of Creps and said he’s a little overwhelmed with all the attention.
“It was a very generous and sweet thing to do,” Coe said. “He’s been my neighbor for years and he knows Wheatland is the best place to live in the world but the one issue is that there’s not a lot for kids to do especially in the summer.”
Coe said a pool could also be used by local schools and clubs for swim practice and meets.
“The idea is that a community pool would not just be good for kids but it would also be a good place for outdoor events and activities,” Coe said.