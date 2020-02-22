A Wheatland resident found a World War II grenade in his backyard on Thursday, according to the Wheatland Police Department.
The resident, identified by reports as Steve Kesterson, found the grenade while digging in his backyard before grabbing it and taking it to the Wheatland Police Department about a block away from his residence, said Chief Damiean Sylvester.
“He walked it into the lobby and presented it to us. One of our officers then walked it outside and placed it in the parking lot. We closed the area off and evacuated Public Works, which was located near where it was placed,” Sylvester said. “We called the EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team out at Beale and they told us to evacuate anyone within 150 feet of the device while we were waiting for them.”
Once they arrived, Beale Air Force EOD assessed the device using an x-ray and found that it still had its fuse inside, he said.
The team collected the grenade and took it back to the base where they planned to detonate it safely.
The police department thanked the team from Beale for its quick response and advised people to alert authorities before handling a potential explosive device. Sylvester said the EOD team will be back over the weekend to sweep the man’s yard to see if any other explosive devices are present.
“If you find any type of explosive device, please do not touch it or move it, leave it in place and call your local law enforcement agency for assistance,” Sylvester said.