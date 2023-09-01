MomDaughterTeachers.jpg

Megan Stineman, left, and her mother Evie Paul, right, are both teaching at Wheatland Elementary School in Wheatland during Paul’s final school year before retirement. 

 Courtesy of Evie Paul

Evie Paul always believed that her daughter Megan Stineman would make an excellent teacher.

As she comes into her 31st and final year in education, the mother-daughter duo are excited to spend Paul’s last school year together at Wheatland Elementary School.

