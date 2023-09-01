Evie Paul always believed that her daughter Megan Stineman would make an excellent teacher.
As she comes into her 31st and final year in education, the mother-daughter duo are excited to spend Paul’s last school year together at Wheatland Elementary School.
According to Paul, their family comes from a long line of teachers with Paul’s mother being both a teacher and librarian for a K-12 school.
“Just like Megan, my mom thought I would make a wonderful teacher, and I tried to do everything else but become a teacher. When my kids were babies, I started substitute teaching and loved it,” Paul said.
Having come into teaching later in life, Stineman is now in her fourth year as an educator. Prior to teaching, Stineman joined the military and had a career in politics, but always came back to volunteer for her mother’s classroom while in between careers.
“My mom told me that teaching was in my blood and that’s where I would excel,” Stineman said. “After I had been in the military for a few years, I was thinking about what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I kept coming back to teaching.”
After attending a credential program at University of California, Davis, Stineman said that she was hired with Yuba City Unified School District the day schools were to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the challenges it presented, Paul and Stineman were able to bond together over shared difficulties of teaching during the pandemic while at different stages of their careers. While Stineman looked to her mother as a mentor, Paul was able to learn how to adjust to different technology.
“There was a lot of figuring it out as you go. It was nice to have someone I trusted that I could bounce ideas off of, and I was really impressed with how she picked up technology so quickly. I had to teach her how to text and she taught me how to use a lot of the teaching technology tools,” Stineman said, laughing. “I have really enjoyed the bonding moment that has come from getting to work with her and talk to her about something that we both love, which is teaching and reading.”
Paul believes that their bond also runs through their fellow staff members who also underwent distance learning.
“I think that there is a very deep bond between those of us who went through that together like no other time in education because we were thrown to something that was a sink or swim kind of thing. I think that having my own daughter to bounce ideas off of was great. Where I was struggling with technology, that was her strength, but I could share how to manage the students in those Zoom meetings that we had,” Paul said.
As she approaches retirement, Paul hopes that Stineman can find the same joy in learning that she found throughout her career.
“My wish for Megan is that she is able to love it as much as I have and feel the pride in herself that teaching can give you. What I hope for Megan is that she always knows that I am proud of the teacher she has become and will continue to be,” Paul said.
Likewise, Stineman hopes that her mother is able to retire knowing that she made a difference in her students’ lives and the school she taught at for three decades.
“I hope she knows what an impact she has made in the lives of the people in this community. As she comes up on her retirement, I have gotten so many messages from families once they hear that she’s retiring about the impact she’s made on them and how much they loved having her as a teacher. I hope in her retirement she takes that with her,” Stineman said.