The Wheatland Union High School District recently was awarded a Strong Workforce Grant worth $535,000.
The Strong Workforce Program aims to spur career and technical education and targets student success, career pathways, workforce data and outcomes, curriculum, career and technical education faculty, regional coordination and funding, according to the California Community Colleges website.
Nicole Newman, superintendent of the Wheatland high school district, said it is a three-year grant and that it will help the district pay to implement and expand their programs.
She said the idea is that the district will be able to maintain the services after the grant or look for more grants to help continue them.
Newman said that last fall, the high school implemented the “Pirate Focus” program and will expand collaboration with the Get Focused Stay Focused initiative – GFSF is a nonprofit resource center with a developed curriculum.
The GFSF ninth-grade course (also known as Pirate Focus) serves as an introductory course for all career and technical education pathways.
She said one of the schools that feeds into Wheatland Union High School will begin using the middle school program of GFSF – also known as Building a Bridge to Your Future – for seventh- and eighth-graders.
“BBYF is a teacher-led curriculum delivered in class to help students understand more about their attitudes, self-concepts, self-motivation and self-management,” Newman said. “Students engage in activities for social-emotional development via a series of activities at the beginning of the curriculum to set a foundation for students to prepare to engage in meaningful career and post-secondary options and decision making. The curriculum gives students the time to build skills and habits of mind needed for high school and beyond.”
Pirate Focus at the high school includes coordination of GFSF professional development, access to instructional materials, student projects and outreach to local community colleges, Newman said.
Pirate Focus – which is a freshman graduation requirement – includes students creating a 10-year career and education plan.
“The GFSF program changes the culture of our school,” Newman said. “With the online 10-year plan, every adult in the high school can personalize their work with each student. It is our intention that attendance will increase, and academic achievement will increase, while suspensions and dropout rates will decrease … because when students see a path to a path and purpose to their academics now and the pathway to a successful future, they drop the mantra ‘why do I need to learn this?’”
Dual enrollment/articulation
Newman said they plan to expand offerings, building on their current dual enrollment and articulated courses.
The current offerings, including welding, counseling 10, culinary, plant and soil science and biology 10, have a dual enrollment or articulation agreement with the local community college (dependent on teacher credential).
She said they’re working on establishing an articulation agreement for other courses, such as floral design, engineering/robotics and social science classes – they’re beginning a business pathway in the fall of 2020.
Certified GFSF coach
Newman said a candidate has been identified who will be responsible for services such as facilitating the professional development of the curriculum specialist and new GFSF teachers; facilitating the professional development of site counselors and career center technician; facilitating the professional development of all site teachers (not teaching Pirate FOCUS) about how GFSF can impact the work they do with students; coaching/mentoring new GFSF teachers; managing the procurement of instructional materials and equipment; outreach to site and district personnel responsible for service to populations such as military dependents, foster youth, homeless, English learners, students with disabilities, etc.; and more.
College and career readiness coordinator
A college and career readiness coordinator position will be created for the 2020/21 school year to promote career and technical education at the junior high school and inform parents and the community about what’s happening at the district pertaining to CTE courses and students preparing for college and/or careers, Newman said. They will also assist CTE teachers and GFSF teachers to organize career and college day; communicate with community members about jobs; maintain current lists and bulletins concerning scholarships and financial aid available; and more.
A new College, Career and Counseling Center has been created by transforming the old library into a place where parents and students can research college and career choices, CTE courses and college preparation and more, she said.
Therapeutic services
Newman said a school therapist (prevention and intervention specialist) has been hired to increase support offerings for underserved populations – such as low economic, ethnically diverse, military dependents, LGBTQA, those with disabilities, English learners, etc.
“Specifically those struggling with even imagining a bright future or pursuing higher education, a school therapist has been hired to increase support offerings and specifically target work with students individually and in groups to explore interests, possibilities,” Newman said. “... While at-risk and underserved students will be encouraged through outreach opportunities, all students will have access to services from this school therapist.”