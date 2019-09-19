While the students were out of the classroom over the summer, the Wheatland Union High School District was working on modernizing classrooms along with a number of other projects.
“This school has not had the love, aesthetically, that it deserves for the community and the kids,” said Nicole Newman, the superintendent and principal of the district.
In total, the work that was completed over the summer ended up costing close to $5 million. The funds came from a variety of sources, including leftover money from a 2012 bond measure and some state modernization match funding that the district will get back – bridge financing was used to cover costs until the district receives the funds.
“It happened pretty quick, and I’ve got a very supportive board,” Newman said. “...Having a supportive board that sees my vision and wants to do those things and to find out that we could get them done so quickly because we were able to be creative with money and get some bridge financing to cover while we’re waiting for money to come back from the state.”
Newman said the biggest project that was done over the summer was classroom modernization.
The district redid four classroom wings – or 40 classrooms – which included new ceiling and floor tiles, walls, new lighting and new technology.
“I think it’s important because one of our LCAP goals is connectedness,” she said. “...You want kids to physically feel safe and supported in the place they spend most of their total day. It needs to be a warm and inviting place for kids and this place was in disrepair in a lot of areas and needed some nurturing.”
She said that all classrooms are expected to have 75-inch TVs and Chromebook carts installed by the end of the month.
Other projects included removing a crown from the football field so it can be used for soccer as well; expanding the bleachers; redoing other sports fields; redoing the college/career counseling center; and adding portables and teachers to open the Edward P. Duplex Continuation High School.
Newman said if a student wasn’t succeeding in the traditional high school setting, they would often end up enrolling elsewhere, but with the continuation high school, the district is able to keep those students.
“I’ve always been of the opinion that all kids are my kids, and it doesn’t matter what struggles they go through,” she said. “...So, it’s important to make sure we don’t lose our kids, and so we’ve been able to keep them. That’s been very rewarding.”
Newman said the district has a number of projects they hope to complete in the future, such as a one that would include adding new ag science labs and classrooms and modernizing their ag mechanics and welding shop.
She said that project is estimated to cost $6 million. The district was awarded $3 million through a Career Technical Education Facilities Program grant from the state, so the district would have to come up with the other half in order to see the project come to fruition.
Newman said they’re exploring a bond measure to help pay for that and other projects. However, the board has not yet voted to put it on the March 2020 ballot.
“It’s my job to make sure we have everything here in place to make sure the kids can make a choice about whether they want to go to college or they want to go into a career field,” Newman said. “... Just making sure they’re educated and that they fully understand what their choices are and have lots of options when they graduate.”