Due to wet weather, the Wheatland Street Fair, originally set to happen this Friday, Dec. 6, is rescheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.
“The rain would have caused a lot of no-shows,” said Rob Alford, president of the Wheatland Street Fair Foundation. “Vendors thanked me for re-scheduling it because a lot of their products would have gotten ruined.”
The date changed but Alford said the fun will remain the same.
“Santa will still be there, our vendors are happy, and the Lion’s Club doesn’t have to worry about lighting trees in the rain. Changing the date was for the better,” Alford said.
The Wheatland Street Fair will include an ugly sweater contest, a live DJ and music for entertainment, food and craft vendors, a bounce house for kids, face painting, raffle, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and more.
The street fair will happen next Friday from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. at 400 Front St., Wheatland. For more information, email wheatlandsf@gmail.com.