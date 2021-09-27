Through a Scholar Enrichment Academy program offered at Wheatland Union High School District, called Pirates at SEA, students get the opportunity to complete their first two years of college at a high school level.
By working with community colleges and industry leaders, students in the Pirates at SEA program can obtain a career head start in agriculture or business through available pathways offered within the program.
To achieve this goal, Wheatland Union High School District has certified instructors with master’s degrees that are approved to teach college courses. Currently, two teachers from Sierra College decided to come into the high school environment to teach college courses, said Carol Keiser, director of CTE innovation and instructional technology at Wheatland Union High School District.
Some of the courses given at a college level are those in English, social science and biology that would fit into the general education requirements for college students. Wheatland Union High School District also has an articulation agreement with Yuba College on courses that would be accepted at Yuba College as completed.
Freshmen students that are identified by educators’ recommendations are eligible to enroll in the program. Students may also apply to join in the program but need a teacher recommendation to be accepted. According to Keiser, educators look for highly academic-driven students.
“So far, students taking these classes maintain A’s and B’s,” said Keiser. “Considering the fact that they are 14, 15 years old and are taking college courses, that’s really good. It’s exciting to see them succeeding like that.”
Through the K12 Strong Workforce grant, Wheatland Union High School District has been able to provide students with career technical education, priority to AP classes, funds for college textbooks and an entire system for students throughout the program process. Part of the grant funds have also been saved for transportation needs students may have to get to Yuba College.
Around seven academic technicians were hired at Wheatland High School to help students with the academic transition of college courses, tutoring and any needs students may have to improve in the academy. An estimated 92 are students currently enrolled in the program. The fairly new program has a cohort of 30 students who will graduate in 2023 with some sort of agriculture or business pathway.
“We’re also working on an education pathway, this 2021, for early childhood education classes,” said Keiser. “We’re working on an articulation agreement with Yuba College right now. In the fall 2022, we will be starting a patient care pathway and we will be looking at adding another Pirates at SEA academy.”
The program also partners with local industry leaders to provide students with internship experience, job shadows and job placement. Wheatland Union High School District has partnered with local elementary and middle schools along with local farmers to help students gain experience in the early career path they choose to focus on in their high school years.
Wheatland Union High School District has also just created a partnership with Harmony Health, said Keiser. Five students within the program also were able to obtain mentorship from the construction company, North State Building Industry Association.
“We’re making pathways with what the needs of the area are and making students more competitive,” said Keiser.
Keiser invites local industry members who’d like to partner with the program to contact her via email at careers@wheatlandhigh.org.