RethinkDrink.jpg

 

A Wheatland Union High School student measures the amount of sugar contained in a beverage during the Rethink Your Drink program.

 Courtesy of Lisa Phillips

As part of an initiative to foster better health and nutrition among students, Wheatland Union High School integrated the Rethink Your Drink module to demonstrate how much sugar people consume in popular beverages.

Over 500 students participated in the program during their physical education classes on Feb 27. Rethink Your Drink was developed by the California Department of Public Health to educate teens on healthy drink options, moderation when consuming products with high-sugar content and identifying the health risks of a high-sugar diet.

