Abby Dugen did not know what her future would look like when she first went to high school.
Like many freshmen, Dugen saw a lot of options ahead of her and had to juggle the choices. She was deciding between becoming a cosmetologist or a surgeon when she started at Wheatland Union High School.
Dugen enrolled with her peers into Wheatland’s Get Focused Stay Focused (GFSF) program and focused on her academic and personal strengths to recognize that the human resources side of business is her true passion.
“I’ve always been a people person,” Dugen said. “I’m good at communication, so I was drawn to human resources and the work that they do.”
Dugen is one of the nearly 250 students at Wheatland that have already taken part in the GFSF program through a course called “Pirate Focus.” The class was first piloted at Wheatland in the 2019/20 school year.
Wheatland has been highlighted as a “Best Practices School” at conferences sponsored by education-publisher Academic Innovations. The school is also a three-year recipient of the Gold Medal Award, which is Academic Innovations’ top award presented to schools for their dedication in increasing college and career readiness.
“Trying to get kids to decide what they’re going to do when they get to high school or what they’re going to do when they get to college is difficult,” said Nicole Newman, Wheatland’s superintendent. “We wanted to try and build connections with school-to-home and then eventually school-to-college and school-to-career at an earlier age.”
The program helps freshmen individualize their life planning and career explorations as they develop a 10-year plan for life success. The cohorts of students are able to recognize a pathway for themselves, instead of “wasting time” figuring things out in college, as Newman said.
The online program, My 10-Year Plan, allows students to interact with counselors, advisors and mentors through an interactive system that prompts them to consider what they’d like to achieve within their education, career and overall life. The time students take for reflection provides them with skills and new attitudes that often reveal new career opportunities.
“If you go through the class and really think about it, it helps you more than you realize,” Dugen said. “You can carry it on with your life with what you want to do and your goals in other aspects of your life.”
At Wheatland, each freshman takes a full-year course of Pirate Focus, named after the school’s mascot. The classes teach the students employable skills while easing some anxiety about what the future looks like, according to Carol Keiser, the director of career and technical education (CTE) and college readiness.
“It’s all about helping teenagers figure out how to live a happy life,” said Keiser. “It’s neat to watch them evolve.”
Keiser went through the My 10-Year Plan alongside her students and recognized from that experience that she wanted to further her own education to help her career advance. She returned to school to obtain her master’s degree in education.
"This experience is as important for adults who want to advance or change their career trajectory as it is for 14-year-olds," said Mindy Bingham, the author of best-selling “Career Choices and Changes.” "Discovering who you are and what you want, and developing a plan for how to get it, is the surest way to personal success and life satisfaction."
Keiser shared that teaching the course has prompted many of the other teachers at Wheatland to expand their own opportunities or find different ways to get to their personal and career goals.
“I think becoming transparent with your own goals and showing students that you have your own struggles with some of these choices and finding opportunities is a great way to ease their anxiety,” Keiser said. “The fact that these adults who are supposed to have it all together have these questions brings a sense of confidence to these students. They’re in the right spot.”
Keiser helps students through self-exploration. Dylan Stevens originally wanted to be a professional athlete but later found a passion for running athlete programs.
“One of (teens’) biggest speed bumps is not knowing what they don’t know. I get to help them be resourceful,” Keiser said. “I get to help kids find their way into high school and figure out what skills they want to start developing.”
Students revisit their 10-year plans throughout their 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade social science courses, as they change and grow. This allows them to review and revise their goals, promoting more support with Keiser’s CTE and College Readiness Center.
Most schools that implement the 10-year plan elect to offer the program as a semester course. At Wheatland, students take Pirate Focus throughout the school year, with opportunities to return to their work later on.
“We know that there’s so much emotional growth that happens with a student from August to February of their freshman year,” Kesier said. “We found that by giving them the whole year to do the career exploration and the self-exploration (in the course), their maturity growth helps them dig in a little deeper, especially in that second semester.”
Keiser said she and her team added a creative element to their student’s coursework. They integrate technology skill development into the Pirate Focus classes. Computer skill-building lessons ensure students learn spreadsheets, write a research paper and present with video all within the context of their career exploration and planning.
Students can earn typing certifications by completing a timed typing analysis, which they are able to do through logging 30 minutes of typing each week. Keiser called this the students’ first employable skill.
Dugen followed her new awareness of her future trajectory and chose to take a business computer applications course, where she learned Excel. She has also enrolled in business management and entrepreneurship courses. Dugen is also in Future Business Leaders of America, through which she has been able to network with business people in the community and learn about their job paths.
“Probably one of the most important outcomes for students taking this type of guidance course is the increased motivation they have for their studies once they realize the benefits of applying themselves, now in high school,” said Bingham.
During post-pandemic times, students are starting to have the opportunity to shadow an employer within the community. Keiser said that she would work with the student to formulate questions prior to the visit, asking both about positives and negatives of the career.
“We want the students to go into a career knowing that there’s not any job that’s perfect every single day and just giving them that full disclosure in the job,” Keiser said. “We always tell them that they can change their mind if they decide that they want to do something else, but most of the time it gets the student excited about the opportunities in that career field and moving forward with it.”
Keiser said that she trains her teachers for the program to initiate conversations of why certain subjects or class materials are integral to students’ potential careers. She encourages teachers to write on the board not just the day’s agenda but also employable skills that will be practiced.
“If they notice a student isn’t doing well in an English class, we help them tie in the importance of that particular English class into their career,” Keiser said. “We notice that students begin to start taking more ownership of the classes they’re picking and the relevance.”
Dugen’s entrepreneurship course is in conjunction with Yuba College. She is part of the dual enrollment group that Wheatland supports through the Pirate Focus program. Last fall, over 480 Wheatland students were concurrently enrolled with Yuba College. There are 14 dual enrollment courses with 26 sections during the 2022/23 school year.
Since the textbook used in the Pirate Focus course is also taught on college campuses, the high school students are able to earn college credits as early as their freshman year. By the end of the school-year long course, many students continue to obtain more college credits while still in high school because the 10-year plan program provides a new understanding of the value of the dual enrollment strategy, according to Keiser.
Keiser said that 50 of the 200 seniors in the graduating class have a lot of their general education courses for community college already completed. One student will graduate with two associate degrees the week before she graduates from high school.
“With two years of college completed, think of the money she and her family will save,” said Bingham.
With their associate degrees, students have the opportunity to enter college as juniors.
“I never thought I would be doing college classes,” Dugen said. “Growing up, my older sister was never into the going to college thing, so I never expected to be doing this. Once I entered high school, I realized how many other opportunities there are (through the Pirate Focus program), I know I was meant for these classes.”
Dugen has been accepted into the University of Nevada, Reno, but she thinks that she would not have found her business path without Pirate Focus.
“Pirate Focus has really prepared me. … It’s paved the way for me,” Dugen said. “It gave me a lot of resources to help me figure out exactly what I wanted to do.”
Monica Sager is a master’s degree student at Northwestern University in the Medill School of Journalism.