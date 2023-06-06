Wheatland Union High School’s class of 2023 celebrated the completion of their high school careers on Friday morning during the school’s annual commencement ceremony.
Over 240 students were part of this year’s graduating class.
“Throughout their academic journey, these graduates have encountered numerous challenges. From their earliest days of learning to tying their shoes to adapting to a year of remote learning, they have consistently demonstrated incredible resilience. They have not only mastered complex mathematical concepts but also experienced personal growth along the way,” Principal Shandia Edwards said. “May your futures be filled with limitless possibilities and great accomplishments.”
Senior Class President Ariel Xiong and Vice President Alexandria Swanson presented Wheatland Union High School District Board President Tony Lopez with the remaining balance of the senior class’ Associated Student Body account to pay for improvements to the school’s press box at its football field.
Prior to student speeches, senior members of Wheatland Union High School’s chorus performed a brief rendition of “See You Again,” by Charlie Puth.
Three students were featured as co-salutatorians this year including Xiong, Vivian Willey and Autum Brownfield, and this year’s valedictorian is Lois Chang.
In the fall, Willey plans to attend the University of California, Davis to study cognitive psychology with a minor in philosophy. She also plans to earn an interpreting license for American Sign Language and later attend medical school to study psychiatry.
In her speech, Brownfield commended her classmates’ resilience throughout their educational journeys and believes that each student is fully prepared to tackle any challenge they may face moving forward.
“These past four years, everyone has accumulated experiences that despite being good, bad or mediocre, they are lessons nonetheless. Our high school journey was not without its fair share of challenges. We faced moments of self doubt, academic struggles and personal obstacles, but we overcame them. We have proven time and again that we are resilient, resourceful and capable of facing any adversity,” Brownfield said.
In September 2022, Chang was recognized as being at the top of her class academically and was honored by the College Board National Recognitions Program with the National Rural and Small Town Award. During her time at Wheatland Union High School, she participated in the Academic Decathlon, the golf team, served as a student tutor and participated as a student member of the Wheatland Union High School District Board of Education. Chang plans to study chemistry in the future.
“High school was no cake walk. We beat obstacles both collective and personal that seemed impossible to beat at times. From demanding assignments to exams to distance learning to personal setbacks, we have all had moments where giving up felt like the easiest things to do, but we didn’t give up as we’re all here today in our caps and gowns, ready to take our steps into the future,” Chang said. “I would like to thank all of you graduates for making my high school experience truly memorable. We have laughed together, cried together and grown together, and I hope many of us will continue to do so even after graduation. I wish you all the best and I’m excited to see all the amazing things we’ll do together in the future.”