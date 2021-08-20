Wheatland Union High School District board members met Wednesday to vote on the approval of an increased pay rate for the superintendent of Wheatland Union High School and its substitute teachers.
The board approved the 2021-25 superintendent contract for Nicole Newman to include a higher salary and an administrative salary schedule, not included in the past contract for the superintendent. The administrative schedule offers an outline of pay levels an employee can reach with higher education or more experience.
Newman renewed her contract as superintendent with an annual salary of $188,171.
This decision to raise Newman’s salary came after the board of trustees conducted a salary comparison and found the pay was not equitable compared to other nearby competitive markets, said Tony Lopez, president of the board of trustees.
The board also approved the continuation of the temporary substitute pay rate increase for the school year 2020-21. The starting pay rate for a substitute teacher in the school year of 2018-19 was $140 a day. This rate temporarily increased to $170 per day for a substitute teacher.
Another item on the agenda that was approved by the board of trustees was the COVID-19 prevention program reopening plan. The plan includes general prevention practices and policies that apply to employees, staff and students for best practice protocols against COVID-19.
According to the COVID-19 prevention plan program packet, “The Wheatland Union High School District will strongly encourage all students to comply with CDC/CDPH guidance, including use of masks; however, district staff will not be placed in the compromising position to taking enforcement actions.”
Lopez said Wheatland Union High School still stands behind CDC guidelines and is strongly encouraging masks but the top priority of the school is the education of students. However, unvaccinated staff are required to wear masks with students and other adults. Lopez said these policies will remain the same, but may be subject to change.