The Wheatland city council recently approved an agreement between the city and Wheatland Union High School District for a new school resource officer at Wheatland Union High School, according to a Facebook post by the Wheatland Police Department.
Officer Joseph Campos was selected to fill the position. Campos is a 2010 Wheatland Union High School graduate and began his law enforcement career in 2018.
“This is a great opportunity for our community, our children and the high school,” said Wheatland Police Chief Damiean Sylvester in the posting.