Wheatland Union High School hosted the “One Pill Can Kill” program on Wednesday to bring community awareness to prescription drug use, fentanyl and treatments for drug overdoses.
Lisa Phillips, director of health services for Wheatland Union High School District, said that the district felt compelled to host a fentanyl education event for the community given the number of reported overdoses that have occurred nationwide.
She said that while no students at Wheatland Union High School have been affected by prescription drug abuse, the issue still affects young people across Yuba County.
“The overdose epidemic is nationwide. We noticed that there really haven’t been any local events to teach people about what an overdose looks like or how to stop one, so we organized this to bring folks together. We just want to be proactive,” Phillips said.
Leading the event was April Rovero, founder and executive director of the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse, and Clement Sze, a diversion group supervisor for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Rovero founded the coalition in 2010 after the death of her son who ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and prescription drugs, which he received from his doctor days prior. The nonprofit volunteer-based organization partners with schools and communities to prevent prescription drug and opioid abuse and overdose deaths.
“If this could happen to us, it could happen to anyone,” Rovero said.
During the presentation, Rovero explained how teens and young adults gain access to different prescription drugs and the risks that come with taking them.
Some drugs may be illegally sold on the street, but addictive painkillers like OxyContin and Percocet are often prescribed by medical professionals.
“Because the doctor prescribes medicine to you, you don’t think it’s going to hurt you,” Rovero said.
Sedative drugs like Valium, Xanax, Ativan and Ambien can lead to lethal seizures and cause quick dependencies, she said. Stimulants like Ritalin, Adderall and Dexedrine can lead to seizures and heart attacks, especially if the user does not have a condition the drug is normally prescribed for.
According to Rovero, one of the most prevalent risks when abusing prescription drugs is the use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin.
California saw a sharp increase in deaths caused by fentanyl overdoses beginning in 2020 as trafficking routes from Mexico hardened and the unusually cheap drug began penetrating local drug markets, Bay Area News Group reported. The drug killed a record 5,722 Californians last year, over 750 of which were aged 15-24.
Traces of fentanyl have been found in counterfeit prescription drugs with OxyContin, Adderall and Xanax being the most common types of pills replicated and sold on the streets, Sze said. Fentanyl can be lethal, even in small doses if the person taking it has no tolerance for it.
“You don’t have to be an addict. You can be in the wrong place at the wrong time, or have the wrong friends at the wrong time. The one time you use these pills could be the end,” Sze said.
Both organizations focus on harm reduction tactics to treat addiction rather than contributing to the criminalization of drug use.
“Demand for these drugs is never going to get down to zero. We can’t arrest our way out of it, so we focus on harm reduction to make a substantial difference,” Rovero said.
To prevent future overdose deaths, the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse advocates for free distribution of overdose treatments. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a life-saving medication administered to people experiencing an opioid overdose.
Attendants at Wednesday’s event were given samples of Narcan by officials from Adventist Health/Rideout, which distributes the medication for free in its emergency room.
“Anyone can walk in and ask for Narcan, no questions asked. The more we give out to the community, the more lives we save,” said Shawndell Meder, a coordinator with Adventist Health.
According to Rovero, Yuba County has recently seen 237 nonfatal overdoses, 18 of which were in Wheatland. In these cases, there have been 98 instances of administering multiple doses of Narcan to someone experiencing an overdose, nine of which were in Wheatland, she said.
“Every one of these numbers represents a person, a community, a county and our country,” Rovero said.
Narcan is often administered as a nasal spray, but also comes in an injectable form. Attendants were given two doses of Narcan in its spray form to take home. Narcan can also be purchased over the counter at most pharmacies.
One dose of Narcan can last 30-90 minutes depending on the amount of opioids in a person’s system. Multiple doses can be administered, but Rovero said it’s crucial to get someone who is overdosing to an emergency room as soon as possible, even if their condition appears to improve.
Narcan can also be shipped to residents by requesting it through naloxoneforall.org.